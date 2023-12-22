U.S. Congressman Ben Cline introduces new DEI-related legislation

ROANOKE, Va. – U.S. Congressman Ben Cline has introduced the Federal Grant Accountability Act, which he said would prevent universities from using taxpayer-funded federal grants for “woke” diversity, equity and inclusion, and DEI initiatives.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Cline believes the money should be used solely for conducting research projects. The act would require more transparency and reports when grants are given.

“This bill would refocus that money and make sure taxpayers’ funds don’t get abused or misdirected to projects or programs they weren’t meant for,” Cline said.

According to a study from The Heritage Foundation, there are more than 80 DEI personnel at Virginia Tech, compared to less than 20 ADA personnel. The number of DEI personnel is almost two times the amount of history faculty at the university.