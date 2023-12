CARROLL CO., Va. – Phone lines are down at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as of around 4 p.m. Friday.

At the moment, there is no estimate for how long the lines will be down nor when they will be restored.

If you need assistance, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 276-779-9238, which is their alternate number. You can also call the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101.

This article will be updated when lines are restored.