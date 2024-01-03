New proposed bills ahead of 2024 Virginia General Assembly session

RICHMOND, Va. – We’re still one week away from the Virginia General Assembly going into session.

But already, a number of bills have been filed.

One bill being presented in the House and Senate is pushing to raise the minimum wage to $13.50 an hour.

The current state minimum wage is $12.

If the bill passes, the minimum wage will go up to $13.50 by 2025 and $15 by 2026.

Another proposed House bill would allow local governments to set up traffic speed cameras in any location deemed necessary.

However, it would also require two signs instead of just one warning about the camera if it’s placed somewhere other than a school or highway work zone.

One last bill of note — a house proposal to charge anyone who lets a child carry a firearm, or knows they can access the gun, would be charged with a misdemeanor.

The bill would also elevate the penalty to a Class 5 felony if the owner knows the minor has been charged with a felony, or has been the subject of a school-initiated threat assessment.