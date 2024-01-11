Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a series of vehicle break-ins in the Chatmoss and Laurel Park communities.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The sheriff’s office said two people have stolen things from unlocked cars. The suspects were seen wearing dark-colored clothing with head and face coverings.

Anyone having information about these incidents is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.