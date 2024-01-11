Virginia Tech historian speaks on the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up, and 10 News has been working for you to talk to an expert on the importance of the holiday.

Virginia Tech historian Daniel Thorp said Martin Luther King Jr. Day represents how far the United States has come.

He said at the time, when our country was greatly divided, Dr. King was the bridge for the black community to the white community.

“He helped the country follow a middle path that moved us forward in a way that was acceptable for both African Americans and white Americans,” Thorp said.

He said as Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, with all the division in our country, it is a day to remember to talk and listen to one another like Martin Luther King Jr. did.