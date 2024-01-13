Giles Co. crews respond to rescue woman who fell in cave

Giles County crews are working to rescue a woman who fell in a cave on Friday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lt. Skip Vaughn, the 911 Dispatch Director, told 10 News that multiple crews were sent to the area along Sugar Run off Route 100.

Authorities said they are not sure if the cave is established as a tourist attraction or just a cave on the side of the mountain.

No other information about the situation was shared.

