Juvenile takes family car while in domestic dispute with mother, drives it head-on into responding police car

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Martinsville officer was sent to the hospital after a domestic disturbance call on Sunday afternoon, according to the City of Martinsville.

Officers responded to the call on Hundley Street Sunday afternoon for a dispute between a mother and her juvenile son, city officials said.

When officers were responding to the incident, they said the juvenile took the family car, tried to drive away, and intentionally crashed into the police car head-on.

After the crash, police said the juvenile tried to flee. He was captured after a brief struggle, officials said.

We’re told the officer involved in the crash was sent to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Virginia State Police has been requested to investigate the crash, according to city officials.

It was not immediately clear what charges the juvenile will be facing, and his identity was not released.