Bedford County Public Schools superintendent announces departure

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools has announced his departure.

Dr. Bergin started working for the Southwest Virginia school system back in 2021, according to the BCPS website.

During his tenure at BCPS, officials said Dr. Bergin implemented a new strategic plan with a focus on building citizens and promoting success.

Some of his accomplishments at BCPS include, but are not limited to, restructuring of the central support team, expansion of Career and Technical Education opportunities and strategic reductions within the operating budget to prepare for future funding concerns.

“I am grateful for my time as superintendent and pledge to serve my remaining five months with the same dedication and passion for BCPS that I had when I started,” said Dr. Bergin. “I will continue to lead with a collaborative mindset to best meet the needs of all our students, parents, administrators, teachers, support staff members, and the community at large.”

School division leaders said the board will soon begin finding a new superintendent.

Dr. Bergin is set to work through the end of his contract in June 2024.