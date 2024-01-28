Roanoke Police Department, Virginia State Police partner for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department and Virginia State Police partnered for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones this past week.
RPD and VSP officers issued 133 summons in total, including:
- 100 summons issued for speeding
- 4 issued for drivers passing buses
- 10 issued for reckless driving
- 9 issued for drivers who were driving without/with a suspended license
- 10 issued for other moving violations
Roanoke Police is reminding drivers to drive safely through school zones.
“Please remember to remain alert and cautious when driving in a school zone,” the department said. “Help our students and faculty have a safe, happy school year.”