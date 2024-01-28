47º
Local News

Roanoke Police Department, Virginia State Police partner for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones

Officers issued a total of 133 summons this past week

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department and Virginia State Police partnered for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones this past week.

RPD and VSP officers issued 133 summons in total, including:

  • 100 summons issued for speeding
  • 4 issued for drivers passing buses
  • 10 issued for reckless driving
  • 9 issued for drivers who were driving without/with a suspended license
  • 10 issued for other moving violations

Roanoke Police is reminding drivers to drive safely through school zones.

“Please remember to remain alert and cautious when driving in a school zone,” the department said. “Help our students and faculty have a safe, happy school year.”

