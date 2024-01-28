Roanoke Police Department, Virginia State Police partner for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department and Virginia State Police partnered for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones this past week.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

RPD and VSP officers issued 133 summons in total, including:

100 summons issued for speeding

4 issued for drivers passing buses

10 issued for reckless driving

9 issued for drivers who were driving without/with a suspended license

10 issued for other moving violations

Roanoke Police is reminding drivers to drive safely through school zones.

“Please remember to remain alert and cautious when driving in a school zone,” the department said. “Help our students and faculty have a safe, happy school year.”