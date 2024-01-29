Major changes coming to Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport started a 15-month parking lot project to build larger spaces, improve lighting and help the flow of traffic.

Some construction of the parking lot started Monday, and the eastern short- and long-term parking lots will be closed. The cell phone lot is also closed to accommodate paid parking during construction.

The first 30 minutes of parking is free in all lots as well. Other lots will be closed over time, but the airport will stagger these changes.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

“We’re proud that so many passengers chose to fly our way, and we’ve got really convenient parking offerings right in front of the terminal. They have remained mostly unchanged since the terminal has opened. So, we’ve got some real opportunities to address infrastructure,” said PR Marketing and Media Manager Alexa Briehl with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

These changes are part of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport’s 20-year master plan. Airport officials want to expand TSA and baggage claims. They also want to move the TSA checkpoint.

“This region continues to grow and expand, and many of our facilities were built many years ago and the region keeps changing and then demand for flying out of Roanoke is there. So, there are certain areas we can address and plan for right now, how we use the land, financial resources, so we’re ready to go,” said Briehl.

The FAA is currently reviewing these plans and there is no timeline for when the plans will be approved.

Officials say these changes to the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport could help the region.

“Airports are true economic drivers, especially the commercial airports in Virginia. Folks work here. They train here. They travel through here, whether for personal or pleasure. We really tie into the regional ecosystem,” said Briehl.

However, when it comes to a master plan, officials said that the residents are actually the ones who determine what changes take place. Briehl said there have been several public open houses where residents can weigh in and review what the airport could look like in the next 20 years.

“When it comes to a master planning process, it’s actually the passengers in the region that set the demand. So, certain projects will be unlocked when we reach certain passenger numbers,” said Briehl.

Currently, about 25,000 to 30,000 people fly out of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport each month.