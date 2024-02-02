Roanoke man arrested after authorities seize over $185k in illegal drugs

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man was arrested Thursday afternoon in Roanoke after an ongoing criminal investigation by the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Virginia State Police said on Thursday morning, law enforcement attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Marcello Steelman, 33, who was driving in the 3800 block of Panorama St. in Roanoke.

Police said he refused to stop, and sped away. As he tried to flee, Steelman’s vehicle struck a Roanoke City Police vehicle. We’re told the officer was not injured in the crash.

Steelman was taken into custody at the scene without further incident.

According to authorities, further investigation resulted in the task force conducting a search warrant on Steelman’s residence in the 1100 block of 22nd Street NW in Roanoke. Task force members found a white powdery substance, later confirmed to be Fentanyl.

Investigators seized more than two pounds of Fentanyl, more than one pound of methamphetamine, 15 grams of crack cocaine, and four firearms. Roanoke Police said $5,333 was also seized. Authorities said the estimated street value for the illegal narcotics is $185,365.

Steelman was been charged with the following:

One felony count of eluding police

One felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Three felony counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs

Two felony counts of property damage

Steelman is being held without bond at Roanoke City Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.