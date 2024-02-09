Angels of Assisi waive adoption fee for National Puppy Bowl

Angels of Assisi is waiving adoption fees until Valentine's Day in honor of the National Puppy Bowl

Roanoke – While all eyes are on the super bowl this weekend, you can also score a new furry friend for the big game.

Angels of Assisi has a partnership with Best Friend’s Animal Society and Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl to have all adoption fees waived until Valentine’s Day in honor of the National Puppy Bowl, for all animals ranging from puppies to cats to adult dogs.

Angels of Assisi is currently over capacity and is hoping this will bring people in to find their best friend.

“It’s kind of an odd time in the year for adoptions, so it’s important to be able to still get them homes and help other animals,” Ethan Claridge, Director of Adoptions said.

Angels of Assisi also partnered with the RCACP for the first ever “Adopt-a-bowl” with dogs from both shelters taking the field to promote adoptions in the area.

It airs Sunday at noon on Roanoke Valley Television.