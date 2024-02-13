Love on the spectrum: Making connections while having special needs

ROANOKE, VA – Every day, Chris Woodrum gets up and heads to his job at Chris’ Coffee and Custard.

“I’m the head leader, or owner, of Chris’,” Chris said.

Chris has Down syndrome. He and his mom, Beth, opened the shop back in 2021, with a focus on hiring employees with special needs.

“Developing social skills and communication skills, and enhancing those abilities,” Beth said.

They hone in on those abilities crucial in forming relationships.

“Just learning how to interact with people,” Beth said.

Beth wants people to know that specially-abled people want relationships too - whether that’s a friendship, or romantically.

“All the ladies come to me,” Chris said.

“We’ve always told him, you can. You can have your own apartment and you can get married, so his goals are the same as anyone else’s goals,” Beth said.

Joshua Leonard has autism and just like Chris, he’s looking for a girlfriend.

“A nice, good, Christian woman,” Joshua said.

Joshua’s mom, Angie, wants people to know that it may be harder for people with special needs to make connections, but it doesn’t mean they don’t want them.

“He always says he wants a relationship, and it’s so funny because he says, ‘Mom, you’ve got to help me with that!’ They just don’t know how to make the social connections,” Angie said.

One thing that helps make connections? Being able to be with other people, no matter if they have a disability or not.

“I have to get out of the house,” Joshua said.

And as for Joshua and Chris’ plans once they find girlfriends?

“How about a fancy restaurant?” Chris said.

“Go out to movies, spend time with her,” Joshua said.

For Angie, watching her son make connections with others is priceless.

“It means the world,” Angie said.

Seeing people with special needs make friends are near and dear to 10 News Reporter Abbie Coleman’s heart as well.

Her little brother, Joshua, has autism, and she has had the privilege of watching him grow into the most loving, caring person.

He shows her every day that just because you’re different, doesn’t mean you are any less.