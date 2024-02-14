11 people charged in Bedford Co. drug bust

Eleven people are facing charges after a drug bust in Bedford County on Feb. 8, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Narcotics Round-up was conducted on Thursday by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit with the help of the Bedford Police Department, Virginia State Police, District 20 Probation and Parole, and the United States Marshals Service.

Eleven people were arrested on drug possession and/or distribution charges, authorities said. They are as follows:

Samantha Craig: Two counts of distribution of schedule I or II substance,

Lonnie Chassereau: Two counts of distribution of schedule I or II substance,

Catherine Saunders: Distribution of a schedule I or II substance,

Amy Burd: Four counts of distribution of a schedule I or II substance,

Emily McCrea: Three counts of distribution of a schedule I or II substance,

Melinda Morrison: Two counts of distribution of a schedule I or II substance,

Kevin Harmon: Distribution of schedule I or II a substance,

Shannon Wright: Two counts of distribution of a schedule I or II substance,

Brian Bowers: Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II substance,

David Heller: Three counts of distribution of schedule I or II substance,

Travis Coles: Distribution of schedule I or II substance.

Several others were also arrested on outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about drugs in Bedford County is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter your tip online or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.