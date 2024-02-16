Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport introduces Airport Ambassador Program

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport saw a 14 percent increase in passengers last year.

To help meet the growing demand, they’re looking for volunteers for the Airport Ambassador Program.

The ambassadors are a team of 20 volunteers who staff the information booth in the airport lobby six days a week.

The program has been around for about 30 years, but picked back up after the pandemic.

Ambassadors can answer questions about luggage, parking, and even give tourists restaurant or sight-seeing recommendations.

“They’re here to answer, really ambassadors for the region too,” said Alexa Briehl, marketing and media manager of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.