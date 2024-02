ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are looking into a homicide in the 400 block of Patton Avenue NW.

At this time, police do not believe there is a direct threat to the community regarding this incident.

Patton Ave NW is closed to through traffic from 4th St NW to 5th St NW.

The road will be closed for some time. Please avoid traveling in this area while officers work.