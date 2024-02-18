Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show returns to the Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Spring is blooming early in the Star City as hundreds welcome back the Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show, where vendors are going on 14 years of inspiring local homeowners.

“Oh no we try and come every year,” said shopper Maryanne Mazzio.

The Berglund Center sets up aisles or exhibits, contractors, vendors, and more helping people spice up their home and outdoor spaces.

“One year I came and I bought all new windows for my house, got a great deal. This year, we came for kitchen cabinets and the first row was our kitchen cabinet guy, and we have all our information in our bag,” Mazzio said.

For one hot tub business, they said this event kickstarts their year.

“We see a lot of residual sales throughout the rest of the year even at the beginning of the year and the end of the year,” said Jennifer Lester, event coordinator for Water by Design. “People will come and recognize us from this show, so it’s definitely good we come back and really have that footprint here every single year and get our name out there.”

But there was a special surprise — beyond just home and gardening — and for some, it was their favorite part.

“She had to come with me, just to see the goats,” said Mazzio.

From the goats and animals to indoor and outdoor home improvements, the Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show brought in the crowds. The 3-day event is coming to an end, and your last chance to stop by is on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.