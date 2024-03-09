66-year-old man arrested after Carroll County drug bust

James White, arrested following drug bust in Carroll County. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A 66-year-old man was arrested Friday night after a drug bust in Carroll County.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, authorities executed the search warrant at 1704 Rescue Road in Austinville after a six-month-long investigation.

The sheriff’s office said a search of the residence resulted in distribution amounts of methamphetamine, digital scales, drug packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia.

James White, 66, was arrested on the scene, and is charged with the following:

Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance,

Sale or manufacture of drugs on or near certain properties (school zone),

Certain premises deemed common nuisance

White is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail. Authorities said White is currently on federal and state probation from previous convictions of drug distribution and weapon violations.