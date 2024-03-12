Drivers asked to avoid Orange Ave/Route 460 near Wendy’s due to vehicle crash

If you’re headed toward Orange Avenue/Route 460, save yourself some time and find another route.

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re headed toward Orange Avenue/Route 460, save yourself some time and find another route.

A crash at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Blue Hills Drive/Mexico Way NE heading away from the city has led to a major traffic backup.

Recommended Videos

Roanoke Police are currently working to clear the scene.

No word yet on any injuries.

We will continue to add more information to this article as it becomes readily available.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.