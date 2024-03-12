Get your health concerns answered for free at Roanoke health and wellness event

ROANOKE, Va. – Going to the doctor can be dreadful, but at the Black Family Wellness Expo, you’ll be able to get all your health questions answered for free this Saturday at the Pilgrim Baptist Church starting at 9 a.m.

The event is hosted by the Roanoke Chapter of the Links.

You’ll be able to get your COVID-19 booster and flu shots. You can get your blood pressure checked. There will be hearing tests and stroke prevention information.

Doctors will also be at the Pilgrim Baptist Church for educational sessions about diabetes management and breast cancer awareness and early detection. The event is for everyone; However, The Roanoke Chapter of the Links said the main focus is African Americans.

“We want to make sure that there is access, easy access to information to be given to this community, to our community. In particular, knowing about screenings, [and] knowing about prevention. We know that when you have a healthier lifestyle, you are likely to live longer, but frankly, we also know the data shows that African Americans die at an earlier age than our white counterparts,” said Kianna Price Marshall, who is a member of The Roanoke Chapter of the Links.

The organization also said it’s important for everyone to have access to healthcare, especially in the Roanoke Valley.

“There’s a lack of medical facilities within some of these urban areas, and so if you don’t have the transportation, if you don’t have employment, you may not be able to get to some of the medical facilities that are available,” said Price Marshall.

There will also be plenty of events for kids. There will be face paintings, games and even rock climbing.

Again, the event is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.