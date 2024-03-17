Campbell County deputies investigating shooting

(Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County sheriff deputies say around Sunday before noon, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to area of Woodruff Drive in reference to gun shots possibly being shot into a residence.

One adult male was taken to the emergency room by the medics with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the arm.

The male did not sustain life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene.

After investigating this incident, a 45-year-old male, Desha O’Brian Callands of Altavista was taken into custody.

Callands was charged with the following charges.

Malicious wounding

Shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Altavista Police Department and the State Police for their assistance with this case.