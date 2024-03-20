Hokie store in Blacksburg gets ready for a busy weekend

BLACKSBURG, Va. – With thousands coming into Blacksburg for the NCAA Tournament games, we wanted to talk to a local Virginia Tech merchandise store about how they handle these weeks.

They told us that during this time of the year, they make sure to stay stocked with everything Hokie-related.

They also said while business hasn’t picked up too much yet, they expect by the end of the week to get much busier.

“It’ll get a little crowded in here, a little boisterous,” said Meggin Hicklin, a manager at Campus Emporium. “We’ll turn the music up. It’s always a good time.”

She said as the Hokies continue to win, they will continue to buy updated tournament merchandise.

They also said they are always running sales for any last-minute Hokie gear for fans.