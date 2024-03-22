Chris’s Coffee and Custard celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

ROANOKE, Va. – All around the world, people are advocating for inclusion on World Down Syndrome Day.

It’s recognized on March 21 because people with Down Syndrome have three of their 21st chromosome.

Here in Roanoke, Chris’s Coffee and Custard has a special treat to celebrate people with Down Syndrome this week.

It’s called the “Be Brave” sundae, named after the Special Olympics’ motto of, “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me brave in the attempt.”

Chris and his mom Beth want everyone to know that the sky is the limit for people with Down Syndrome.

“When he was born we just knew he had a special place and a special mission. We always treated him exactly the same, he had the same rules, and we told him, ‘you can do anything you want,’” Beth said.

A portion of the proceeds from the ‘Be Brave’ sundae will be donated to the Down Syndrome Association of Roanoke.