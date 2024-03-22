Traveling memorial heads to Monument Terrace to honor fallen soldiers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – “People will look at it and see it and then think about them,” Steve Bozeman, vice president of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council said.

The Veterans and Athletes United Fallen Heroes Memorial made its way to Monument Terrace in Lynchburg as they honor the sacrifice of those who have served their country.

The ceremony added eight new dog tags to the tribute that symbolizes a flag draped on a soldier’s coffin.

“I looked around and saw a lot of us were getting a little choked up. As the names were read off and who they were, and like you said, you’re not forgotten until your name isn’t mentioned anymore — but this wall right here with the dog tags means their name will always be there,” Bozeman said.

Biaanca Baldwin drove from North Carolina to honor her late husband, Major Baldwin by adding his dog tag to the memorial.

“With all these memorials and dedications, as beautiful as they are, they are very emotional, but this one means so much to me,” Baldwin said.

The reason it meant so much to her and her husband was because of their friendship with James Howard, the president of VAU.

The Lynchburg native, James Howard, said that having this memorial in front of Monument Terrace means the world.

“I used to run suicides up and down these steps and I would stop to remember those from World War II and Vietnam and Korea and read their names and I felt obligated to do my time for all those who did it before me,” Howard said.

This specific memorial has been to over 160 locations with over 7,000 dog tags to honor, heal, and educate the future generation about the sacrifices that those who served make.