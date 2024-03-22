Virginia Tech therapy dog, Epcot, celebrates third birthday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students are showing their support for a dog that serves.

Dozens came out Friday to help the school’s youngest therapy dog, Epcot celebrate his third birthday.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Since he turned 21 in dog years, mocktails were included, along with other fun activities.

The black lab was added to the team last year, attending various events to comfort and assist Hokies on campus.

“The dogs create a natural connection for humans for each other and so they help bring humans together, and a lot of the kids here miss their dogs from home,” said Terry Davis.

The therapy dogs at Virginia Tech even have their own office hours every week for students to drop in and relieve some stress.