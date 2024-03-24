Bedford County house fire sends two people to hospital

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Two people are in the hospital after being trapped in a house fire on Saturday.

Crews with the Stewartville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department were first called to the home on Tosh Lane for a house fire with entrapment.

When crews arrived on scene, they learned two occupants escaped the fire, but needed medical assistant.

Both people were transported to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

03/23/24. ** Residential Structure Fire w/ Possible Entraptment** Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Dept was... Posted by Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Dept on Saturday, March 23, 2024

Officials said because of the high speed winds, the fire spread quickly through the house and to a truck in the driveway.

Multiple crews from across Bedford County assisted in putting out the fire, including help from fireboats.

The Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.