69º
Join Insider

Local News

Danville firefighters respond to house fire

No major injuries, damage reported

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: fire, danville, smoke, house
Fire at Danville manufacturer leaves $180,000 in damages

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews arrived at the one-story duplex located at 147 New Street and found smoke coming out of the front door.

Recommended Videos

The resident met crews outside and confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated. Firefighters discovered the smoke resulted from unattended cooking in the kitchen. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and prevented further damage.

The resident suffered from smoke inhalation and received immediate treatment on-scene, before she was transported for further care.

The Danville Fire Department remained on scene for approximately 45 minutes. Crews also installed smoke detectors.

“This incident underscores the importance of swift action and coordination in emergency situations,” stated Captain Tom Collins. “We commend the efforts of all involved and remain committed to serving and protecting our community.”

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can watch Lindsey during Virginia Today every weekend or as a reporter during the week!

email

facebook

twitter