Danville firefighters respond to house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews arrived at the one-story duplex located at 147 New Street and found smoke coming out of the front door.

The resident met crews outside and confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated. Firefighters discovered the smoke resulted from unattended cooking in the kitchen. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and prevented further damage.

The resident suffered from smoke inhalation and received immediate treatment on-scene, before she was transported for further care.

The Danville Fire Department remained on scene for approximately 45 minutes. Crews also installed smoke detectors.

“This incident underscores the importance of swift action and coordination in emergency situations,” stated Captain Tom Collins. “We commend the efforts of all involved and remain committed to serving and protecting our community.”