LIST: Solar eclipse viewing events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Across our region, excitement is growing for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

The sun, at peak eclipse, will be 88% obscured by the moon in the Roanoke Valley. Another total solar eclipse isn’t expected to happen again for 20 years.

Recommended Videos

Sign up for WSLS Insider to gain access to exclusive content, contests, and more! Email Address Click here to sign up

There are plenty of solar eclipse events happening across our region. So grab your family and friends, a pair of solar eclipse glasses, and if you snap a pic, don’t forget to send it to us via Pin It here.

Here’s a list of solar eclipse viewing parties happening on Monday, April 8 across our region:

Virginia Tech

2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Virginia Tech Drillfield: Virginia Tech’s College of Science and Department of Physics will host a solar eclipse viewing event for hundreds of students, faculty and staff. Viewing glasses will be supplied, and there will be 10 solar telescopes. The College of Science will raffle off 250 t-shirts designed for the event, and attendees can enjoy celestial treats. Virginia Tech’s College of Science and Department of Physics will host a solar eclipse viewing event for hundreds of students, faculty and staff. Viewing glasses will be supplied, and there will be 10 solar telescopes. The College of Science will raffle off 250 t-shirts designed for the event, and attendees can enjoy celestial treats.

Roanoke

12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mill Mountain Discovery Center: Pack a cooler with snacks and drinks, and bring a chair or blanket, and enjoy the solar eclipse at the Mill Mountain Discovery Center in Roanoke. Registration is not required, but if you register you are guaranteed a pair of Eclipse Viewing Glasses. To register, click Pack a cooler with snacks and drinks, and bring a chair or blanket, and enjoy the solar eclipse at the Mill Mountain Discovery Center in Roanoke. Registration is not required, but if you register you are guaranteed a pair of Eclipse Viewing Glasses. To register, click here

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Science Museum of Western Virginia: See an immersive full dome show in the Eye Planetarium. A spectacular rooftop viewing of the eclipse during its peak visibility at approximately 3:15 p.m. $18 per person. To purchase tickets, click See an immersive full dome show in the Eye Planetarium.A spectacular rooftop viewing of the eclipse during its peak visibility at approximately 3:15 p.m. $18 per person. To purchase tickets, click here

Roanoke County

Lynchburg

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Downtown Lynchburg: Join the Lynchburg community and watch the eclipse with friends, family and fellow astronomy enthusiasts.

Virginia State Parks

Solar eclipse viewings at Virginia State Parks , including Smith Mountain Lake, Natural Bridge, New River Trail, Claytor Lake and more. Be sure to pack your solar eclipse viewing glasses, but if you forget, each park will sell eclipse glasses in their visitor center or gift shop for $1 plus tax while supplies last. For a list of participating state parks and viewing times, click here

We’ll continue to update this article with solar eclipse viewing events. If you know of an event we’ve missed, send the event details to lhelkowski@wsls.com.