LIST: Solar eclipse viewing events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Across our region, excitement is growing for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

The sun, at peak eclipse, will be 88% obscured by the moon in the Roanoke Valley. Another total solar eclipse isn’t expected to happen again for 20 years.

There are plenty of solar eclipse events happening across our region. So grab your family and friends, a pair of solar eclipse glasses, and if you snap a pic, don’t forget to send it to us via Pin It here.

Here’s a list of solar eclipse viewing parties happening on Monday, April 8 across our region:

Virginia Tech

  • 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Virginia Tech Drillfield: Virginia Tech’s College of Science and Department of Physics will host a solar eclipse viewing event for hundreds of students, faculty and staff. Viewing glasses will be supplied, and there will be 10 solar telescopes. The College of Science will raffle off 250 t-shirts designed for the event, and attendees can enjoy celestial treats.

Virginia State Parks

  • Solar eclipse viewings at Virginia State Parks, including Smith Mountain Lake, Natural Bridge, New River Trail, Claytor Lake and more. Be sure to pack your solar eclipse viewing glasses, but if you forget, each park will sell eclipse glasses in their visitor center or gift shop for $1 plus tax while supplies last. For a list of participating state parks and viewing times, click here.

We’ll continue to update this article with solar eclipse viewing events. If you know of an event we’ve missed, send the event details to lhelkowski@wsls.com.

