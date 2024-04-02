Trial date set for William Fleming High School staff member arrested after gun found in car on school property

ROANOKE, Va. – A jury trial date has been set for the William Fleming High School staff member who has been accused of having a gun in his car on school property.

Matthew Golden will appear in court on July 16 at 9 a.m.

Recommended Videos

According to our previous reporting, the gun was discovered during a routine security check of the high school parking lot on Thursday, Jan. 18. That same day, he was arrested without incident and charged with the possession of a firearm on school property, which is a class six felony in Virginia.

School officials told 10 News that Golden was placed on administrative leave.