Appalachian Power customers may soon see a slight increase in their monthly electric bill.

That’s due to a rate review filed with the Virginia SCC.

The company is seeking $95 million, or a 5.1 increase. This is due to costs for restoring service during major storms, increases in capital, material, and labor along with rising interest rates.

If approved, the average customer may see a $10 bump on their bill, but it wouldn’t take effect until Jan. 2025.