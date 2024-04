William Patton “Pat” Overstreet, charged after authorities seized meth and a gun during a Bedford Co. traffic stop. (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after authorities seized multiple individually packaged baggies of meth and a gun during a traffic stop in Bedford County.

William Patton ‘Pat’ Overstreet of Bedford, was charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute,

Possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamines

Overstreet was held without bond in Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford.