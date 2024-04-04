Food pantry opens in Carilion’s Cancer Center for patients in need

ROANOKE, Va. – A new community program is putting food on the plates of cancer patients.

Feeding Southwest Virginia, Carilion Clinic and Blue Ridge Cancer Care partnered up to open the first clinic-based food pantry in Carilion’s Cancer Center on Thursday.

The pantry contains everything from peanut butter to beans and soup. It’s healthy food picked by a nutritionist to meet the needs of patients, whether they’re undergoing chemo or surgeries.

The food is now available to patients struggling financially.

“We want to make sure that we provide everything to improve your quality of life and your medical condition, and we know food is medicine,” President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia Pamela Irvine said.

If you want to help with this effort, you can give Feeding Southwest Virginia a call.