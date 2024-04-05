Man detained after Martinsville shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man Friday morning.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

According to authorities, police received reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Cherry Street in Martinsville at around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had been transported from the scene to SOVAH Health Martinsville with an apparent gunshot wound.

We’re told detectives are interviewing several suspects and have detained a man, however, no charges have been filed at this time.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463 or Sgt. J.L. Vaughan at 403-5247.