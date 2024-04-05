50º
Man detained after Martinsville shooting

A man was transported to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, police say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man Friday morning.

According to authorities, police received reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Cherry Street in Martinsville at around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had been transported from the scene to SOVAH Health Martinsville with an apparent gunshot wound.

We’re told detectives are interviewing several suspects and have detained a man, however, no charges have been filed at this time.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463 or Sgt. J.L. Vaughan at 403-5247.

