Two charged after Henry County armed robbery

Eyann Martin and Shamica Johnson, charged after an armed robbery in Henry County. (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two people were arrested after an armed robbery in Henry County on Tuesday.

Authorities said at around 8:50 a.m., deputies responded to a call in reference to someone brandishing a gun in the 5700 block of Virginia Avenue in Bassett.

We’re told deputies learned that the call for service was for an armed robbery and abduction. The victim on the scene told officers that she was robbed of her prescription medication and that Shamica Johnson was abducted by a man after he brandished a gun.

The victim was transported to SOVAH Martinsville to be evaluated for minor injuries.

Investigators processed the scene for evidence and identified a vehicle of interest. At around 10 a.m., officers with the Martinsville Police Department located the suspect’s vehicle at Valero, located at 1105 Brookdale Street.

The sheriff’s office said 25-year-old Eyann Martin was taken into custody without further incident and evidence was seized.

We’re told it was determined that Martin and Johnson conspired to rob the victim of the prescription medication.

Martin is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Robbery

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Johnson, 36, is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Robbery

Both are being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.