Virginia photographers capture solar eclipse in totality

Though our view of the solar eclipse was not what we were hoping for, some people in our area made the trip to the path of totality.

We’ve received pictures from folks in our area who traveled to Indiana and Ohio to see the full eclipse, and we talked to two people who witnessed the event.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Giles photographer David Martin got to take photos for this eclipse and tells us he traveled in 2017 to see the solar eclipse, but clouds blocked it out.

He said this time he was not going to miss it.

“I was just overjoyed and elated and just couldn’t hardly contain myself taking the pictures,” Martin said.

We also talked to another man from Charlottesville who traveled to Indiana, and he said the experience alone is everything.

“If anything, the experience is significantly underhyped for just how incredible it is,” said Peter Forister. “The first one I saw back in 2017 totally changed my perspective.”

They both said when the day came, they had to act fast to make sure they had a place where the clouds did not interfere.