Lynchburg Police searching for armed and dangerous man in connection with assault, shooting

Lynchburg Police said Roy Carlton Davis is currently wanted on several charges and is considered armed and dangerous.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A search is underway for a man considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

At about 11 p.m., LPD officers were called to the 4200 block of White Street in Lynchburg after receiving a report about an assault followed by shots being fired.

After arriving at the scene, Lynchburg Police spoke with a female victim who alleged that she had been punched in the face and then shot at by Roy Carlton Davis while sitting in her vehicle.

Authorities said Davis had already fled the scene before they arrived and was last seen driving a maroon Chevrolet Suburban displaying VA Tag B1GROY4.

Davis is currently wanted on the following charges and is considered armed and dangerous:

Malicious Wounding

Attempted Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Discharge a Firearm within City Limits

This incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the community, according to LPD.

Anyone with information about this incident or has security cameras in the area around the time of this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.