Tax-free weekend is returning for another year — in fact, it’s back for the next five years.

Governor Youngkin signed a bill into law guaranteeing the tax-free weekend until 2029.

It will be the first full weekend in August each year.

That weekend, state retail sales and use tax won’t apply to things like school supplies, clothes, shoes, and more.

This year, you can shop tax-free from August 2-4.