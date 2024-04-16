Bedford County K-9 rescues missing Roanoke County person in crisis

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A missing Roanoke County man is safe after a Bedford County Sheriff’s Office K-9 found him in the woods in crisis.

K-9 Hoover and his partner, Sergeant Keith Hall followed the missing person’s scent on Saturday night for nearly a mile before finding the person and getting them help.

“[We] went through businesses’ parking lots, grass, woods,” said Sergeant Hall. “We passed a bar that was having live music, Hoover never showed any attention, he just kept on tracking. Then we rolled up to a wood line, we got a big gust of wind from the left, Hoover immediately turned his head, took off, went to the woods and as we popped out of the wood line, there he was the subject, he was standing there crying asking for help.”

K-9 Hoover has multiple certifications, including being one of only ten dogs to pass the North American Police Work Dog Association Hound Test.

“Having him and his ability to track, which is his playtime, when he is tracking, he thinks we are going out to play. So without having him, there is no telling how long the subject could’ve been out there,” said Hall.

Hoover has tracked anyone from missing kids to dementia patients and even criminal suspects.

When Hoover isn’t on the job, he lets his personality shine.

“He’s just very free. Likes to run and play. He’s just a goofy dog,” said Hall.