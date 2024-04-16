Reflecting on April 16, 2007: Local stories of the Virginia Tech school shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It has been 17 years since the tragic shooting at Virginia Tech claimed the lives of 32 Hokies, a day we will never forget.

As we remember the lives lost that day, we’re reflecting on some of the stories from community members impacted by the shooting.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

In 2018, 10 News sat down with Tracey Lane, the mother of Jarrett Lane of Giles County. Jarrett was the Narrows High School valedictorian and was a senior Civil Engineering major at Virginia Tech when he was killed on April 16, 2007. He was only a few weeks away from graduation.

During our interview in 2018, Tracey said tragedies like the Virginia Tech school shooting have become a new normal in society, something she said she never would have expected after losing her son during the terrible tragedy in Blacksburg.

“The families that were affected from Virginia Tech thought for sure when their child was taken, that things would get done,” Tracey said.

In 2018, we also spoke with a victim of the shooting, Derek O’Dell, who survived a gunshot wound. O’Dell is now a parent, and is married to his high school sweetheart he dated during his time at Virginia Tech.

Despite what he’s been through, he is fulfilling his life’s dream, working now as a local veterinarian at a successful clinic in Vinton. Caring for animals is work he is passionate about, and also therapeutic. It’s what he refers to as his calling.

Tuesday morning, Hokies and community members gathered at the April 16 Memorial on Virginia Tech’s campus to remember those who lost their lives 17 years ago. A ceremonial candle lighting took place at midnight, and at 9:43 a.m., there was a brief wreath-laying ceremony and a moment of silence.

The flame will be watched by members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets all day and evening, and at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night, the ceremonial candle will be put out and carried back into Burruss Hall.