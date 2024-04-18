71º
Roanoke County Schools announces Golden Apple Teacher of the Year

The Golden Apple is the highest award given to a Roanoke County teacher

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke County, Golden Apple, Education, Schools

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools is proud to announce the winner of the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year award goes to Hidden Valley High School teacher, Matt Neale.

Neale along with several other teachers were recognized at the award ceremony Wednesday for their devotion to education.

After receiving the award, the Hidden Valley teacher talked about being recognized in years past as a finalist. The finalists are asked to submit a video highlighting their work.

Now four years must be the charm because Neale is finally taking home the Golden Apple Award.

”To receive an award like this, be recognized amongst my peers and by people that I have a lot of respect for...that educational committee, the team of Roanoke County and the central office...it’s a really big honor,” Neale said.

As part of his reward, Neale will also get to drive around the next year in a brand-new car courtesy of Southern Team Auto.

