Board of Education meets to discuss accreditation

The Virginia Board of Education is continuing to look at what factors should be considered when it comes to accreditation.

During their meeting Tuesday, they reviewed feedback from parents and teachers, and examined what the next steps are.

One factor that has been debated, is how much chronic absenteeism should weigh into accountability and accreditation.

Feedback the board received shows most of the people weighing in want to weigh chronic absenteeism lower than other measures.

They also looked at the idea of students making up their time, which several districts in the commonwealth have jumped on.

“If a child misses time, they can make up time and the school gets credit for that. That whole approach has been very welcomed this school year. And I think, first of all, looking at the way it used to creates angst, but the way it’s being done now helps mitigate that,” Board Member Dr. Alan Siebert said.

Over the summer, the board is slated to review and approved a revised state plan, with the hope to collect data on the new system next school year.