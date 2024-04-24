Boy seriously injured after being hit by car in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A child was hit by a car in Roanoke Wednesday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling west on Shenandoah Avenue NW when a boy entered the roadway and was struck.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The boy was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what police said appeared to be serious injuries.

According to RPD, the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The 4300 block of Shenandoah Avenue is closed between Peters Creek Road NW and Hemlock Road.

The road will be closed for some time while officers work. Drivers are asked the avoid travel in the area if possible.