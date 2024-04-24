Healthwatch: Roanoke ranked among nation’s cleanest cities for ozone pollution

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke metro area was ranked among the nation’s cleanest cities for the eighth consecutive year for ozone pollution, according to the American Lung Association’s 2024 “State of the Air” report, released Wednesday.

The daily measure of particle pollution remains unchanged with a ”B” grade but worse than eight previous reports that had placed the metro area among the nation’s cleanest. Year-round particle pollution also worsened, but still earned a passing grade.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The Lung Association’s 25th annual “State of the Air” report grades exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution, annual particle pollution, and short-term spikes in particle pollution over a three-year period. This year’s report includes air quality data from 2020-2022 and is updated to reflect the new annual particle pollution standard that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized in February.

“The report shows that we have made progress in ozone. So if you think about it, ozone is the smog. Particle pollution is the soot. So ozone is a sunburn on the lungs. Particle pollution is liquid and solids so those are irritants. They are lung irritants,” said Aleks Casper, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association.

“In the 25 years that the American Lung Association has been doing our ‘State of the Air’ report, we have seen incredible improvement in the nation’s air quality. Unfortunately, more than 131 million people still live in places with unhealthy levels of air pollution, and the Roanoke, VA metro area and the nation still has work to do. Climate change is making air pollution more likely to form and more difficult to clean up. There are actions we can and must take to improve air quality. The Commonwealth has made strong commitments to healthy air policies, and the Lung Association supports these policy efforts and opposes policies that would threaten forward progress. We are calling on the EPA to set long-overdue stronger national limits on ozone pollution.”

Ground-level Ozone Pollution in the Roanoke, VA metro area

The “State of the Air” report looked at levels of ozone “smog,” the air pollutant affecting the largest number of people in the United States. The Roanoke, VA metro area ranked among the nation’s cleanest cities for ozone pollution. The ranking was based on the area’s worst county’s average number of unhealthy days—0 days per year, an A grade, in Roanoke County, Virginia. This was comparable to the area’s ranking in last year’s report among the nation’s cleanest cities, also with 0 days per year, an A grade.

Particle Pollution in the Roanoke, VA metro area:

The report also tracked short-term spikes in particle pollution, which can be extremely dangerous and even deadly. The Roanoke, VA metro area ranked 124th worst in the nation for short-term particle pollution.

The ranking was based on the area’s worst county’s average number of unhealthy days—0.3 days per year, a B grade, in Roanoke County, Virginia. This was better than the area’s ranking in last year’s report of 118th worst, also with 0.3 days per year, a B grade.

For the year-round average level of particle pollution, the area’s worst county, Roanoke County, Virginia, received a passing grade for pollution levels below the federal standard that was recently updated by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The Roanoke, VA metro area ranked 146th worst in the nation. This was worse than the area’s ranking in last year’s report of 164th worst in the nation.

In addition to the Roanoke VA metro area metro area, other notable findings across metro areas in the state:

1. The Richmond, VA metro area continues to post best-ever results (B grade) for ozone smog for fourth consecutive year, though unchanged for three most recent reports; daily measure of particle pollution remains unchanged at a B grade, but worse than a past decade of reports that placed metro area among nation’s cleanest.

2. The Virginia Beach-Norfolk, VA-NC metro area (Hampton Roads) ranks among cleanest cities in the nation for daily measure of particle pollution for ninth consecutive year; earns B grade for ozone smog, but worse than the last three reports that placed the metro area among nation’s cleanest.

3. For the first time ever, with improvement to A grade for ozone smog, the Johnson-City-Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA metro area ranked among the cleanest cities in the nation for all three pollutant measures.

The “State of the Air” report found that nationally, more than 131 million people live in an area that received a failing grade for at least one measure of air pollution, and 43.9 million people live in areas with failing grades for all three measures. In the three years covered by this report, individuals in the U.S. experienced the highest number of days when particle pollution reached “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” levels in the history of reporting the “State of the Air.” Communities of color are disproportionately exposed to unhealthy air and are also more likely to be living with one or more chronic conditions that make them more vulnerable to air pollution, including asthma, diabetes and heart disease. The report found that a person of color in the U.S. is more than twice as likely as a white individual to live in a community with a failing grade on all three pollution measures.

Both ozone and particle pollution can cause premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, heart attacks, strokes, preterm births and impaired cognitive functioning later in life. Particle pollution can also cause lung cancer.

The Commonwealth has made strong commitments to healthy air policies such as Advanced Clean Cars which would facilitate the transition to zero emission vehicles. The American Lung Association supports these policy commitments and opposes any policies that would threaten forward progress.

The EPA recently finalized new air pollution rules that will help clean up particle pollution and address climate change. Now, the Lung Association is urging EPA to set long overdue stronger national limits on ozone pollution. Stronger limits would help people protect themselves and drive cleanup of polluting sources across the country. See the full report results and sign the petition here.