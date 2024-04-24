President Joe Biden signs bill affecting TikTok’s future in the United States

BLACKSBURG, Va. – President Joe Biden has signed a bill that could see the popular social media app TikTok taken off app stores.

We talked to a professor of communications at Virginia Tech on the bill, and he said it would force the Chinese-owned company ByteDance to sell their shares of the company.

He said with the bill being signed, this could open a long legal process.

“They are expecting this and they probably are ready with with the lawsuit to be filed probably within a few days, maybe today,” said Cayce Myers, director of graduate studies and professor of communications at Virginia Tech. “They understand that this is going to be something that is going to butt-up against some of these issues of first amendment rights.”

If a lawsuit is filed, it could delay when the app leaves app stores.