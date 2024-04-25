Enjoy the 69th Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival this weekend

VINTON, Va. – Get ready to grab your family and friends and come out to the Vinton Dogwood Festival this weekend.

Activities kick off Friday with a concert featuring The Frequency Band at 6 p.m. at the Vinton Farmers’ Market.

Then, there will be plenty to do on Saturday, including live music starting at 10 a.m. Some of the performers include the William Byrd High School Jazz Band, Rare Form and Jerry Wimmer and Terry Hannabass. All of these performances are taking place at the Vinton Farmers’ Market Stage. There’s also a kids’ zone and petting zoo for your little ones.

The festival also has plenty of retail and food vendors. Organizers said there are more than 160 vendors this year.

Plus, if you love cars, make sure to check out the antique car show that the Roanoke Valley Region Antique Automobile Club of America will host.

“I like cars. My wife, she’s okay with cars, but so there are all kinds of events for other people here [and] all kinds of festivities for the entire family here at the Dogwood Festival. So, if someone likes a car, go to the car show. The rest of the family can go to their other festivities, but there is something for everybody here,” said President Maynard Keller of the Roanoke Valley Region Antique Automobile Club of America.

This is the 69th year of the Vinton Dogwood Festival, with about 6,000 to 9,000 people attending it each year.

“There’s such a neat spirit about the Dogwood Festival. It’s a beautiful time in the springtime to be out at one of the early festivals and events, and I think folks are anxious to get out and have fun after getting through the winter,” said Publicity Chair Mary Beth Layman with the Vinton Dogwood Festival.