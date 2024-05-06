Healthwatch: Doctors weigh in on sleep aid products, and if they really work

If you struggle going to sleep at night, you aren’t alone. About 30% of adults in Virginia report they get less than the recommended seven hours of sleep a night, according to the CDC.

Short sleep duration was reported high in males across all age groups.

There are many types of over-the-counter products that claim to help you sleep, like essential oils, sound machines and melatonin.

But, do any of them actually work?

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

“At the very best of what they do is they help you create a good wind-down routine,” explained Alicia Roth, PhD, sleep psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. “That is a key to falling asleep quickly, staying asleep, and having a good restful night of sleep.”

Dr. Roth said there’s nothing wrong with trying different sleep products, but it’s important to understand there’s no perfect recipe. And that’s something she tells her patients. The more effort you put into finding the right sleep products, the more stress you’re going to put on yourself.

Instead, Dr. Roth recommends creating a wind down routine, which starts about an hour before bed. You want to relax your body and mind, so maybe that’s reading or watching an old TV show. It’s important not to do anything stimulating. Dr. Roth said you may also want to consider cognitive behavioral therapy.

“The scientifically proven treatment for insomnia is called cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, and we call it CBTI for short. And for decades, CBTI has been run through clinical trials,” she said. “It’s found to be more effective above and beyond sleep medications, across people of different ages with different illnesses and different circumstances in their life.”

When it comes to sleep supplements, like melatonin, Dr. Roth said it’s best to consult with your physician before taking them. You want to make sure they can’t interfere with any medical condition you may have or other medications you are prescribed.