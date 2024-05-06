Roanoke in the spotlight during Foster Care Awareness Month

ROANOKE, Va. – May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and the need for foster parents is greater than ever.

The City of Roanoke is the leading city in the state of Virginia for the number of children in the foster care system, according to Andrae Hash, Marketing Liasion for First Home Care.

First Home Care joined Roanoke City Council on Monday to raise awareness of the important issue and why people should consider fostering.

“To be able to provide that source of stability, provide that source of love and care during a period of crisis, is transformative and can really change a child’s life,” Hash said.

For more information, visit First Home Care’s website.