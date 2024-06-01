‘Not Your Average Weekend’ kicks off in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Humble Hustle kicked off their weekend of events Friday for ‘Not Your Average Weekend.’

Friday was ‘Afrobeats on the Avenue.’

It was a block party complete with music, vendors, food and fun.

All of the proceeds from the block party, as well as the whole weekend, go to supporting the programming for the organization, which largely goes towards giving back to the community.

“It’s just in support of the different programs and things that we do. I’m excited to see the community come together for a good cause, but also to have a good time, to enjoy each others company, and to network and see everything that we’re bringing,” Brand Manager Austin Bratton said.

The rest of ‘Not Your Average Weekend’s’ events kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Ticket information can be found here.