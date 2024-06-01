60º
Join Insider

Local News

‘Not Your Average Weekend’ kicks off in Roanoke

Friday was ‘Afrobeats on the Avenue’

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: The Humble Hustle, Not Your Average Weekend, Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Humble Hustle kicked off their weekend of events Friday for ‘Not Your Average Weekend.’

Friday was ‘Afrobeats on the Avenue.’

It was a block party complete with music, vendors, food and fun.

All of the proceeds from the block party, as well as the whole weekend, go to supporting the programming for the organization, which largely goes towards giving back to the community.

“It’s just in support of the different programs and things that we do. I’m excited to see the community come together for a good cause, but also to have a good time, to enjoy each others company, and to network and see everything that we’re bringing,” Brand Manager Austin Bratton said.

The rest of ‘Not Your Average Weekend’s’ events kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Ticket information can be found here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email

Recommended Videos