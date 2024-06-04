Area expansion brings excitement to Tanglewood Mall businesses

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There’s no question the Tanglewood area has changed a ton over the past few years — and it’s only getting started.

MommyTime is a niche business, tucked away in the back of Tanglewood Mall.

But when you step inside, you find a haven for parents and small children alike.

Enka Tsend opened the play area almost a decade ago, and says over the past few years, they’ve gained more and more traction.

“Especially Carilion kids impacted us very well during the last two years, and we have new customers,” Tsend said.

But things are about to change even more.

The YMCA announced plans to expand inside the mall.

“Whenever the YMCA moves into a facility it thrives,” Bill Kirk YMCA Board Emeritus Member said.

We spoke with several people at the mall, who say they’re excited for more to do.

They didn’t want to go on camera, but say with the recent addition of Chili’s, this adds another reason to come to Tanglewood.

Tsend tells us they’re shifting their business model because of Carilion, and now the YMCA.

“We’re going to become in the morning a day center, a daycare center. We’re going to work specifically with Carilion Hospital,” she said.

She said the YMCA only brings more people.

“Parents struggle with their kids, but kids would love to see MommyTime,” she said.

On top of that growth, VDOT is considering adding more lanes along 419 near Tanglewood.

Something Tsend hopes will help Tanglewood get back to the old days.

“This mall used to be the mall in this town, if you remember those times, so I’m sure people are happy to see new businesses in this town,” she said.

If you want to give input on that road project, a meeting will be held June 17, where you can get your questions answered directly by VDOT representatives.