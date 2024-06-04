Man experiencing homelessness raises money to help injured stray cat - The Sprint

ROANOKE, Va. – How far would you go to save your pet? Well, one man experiencing homelessness is going above and beyond to ensure his fur baby is in good health.

In today’s episode of the Sprint, find out how he’s leaning on the public to help an injured stray cat named Bugs.

Plus...Dr. Pepper with a side of...pickles? We’re chatting about the new drink that has everyone’s taste buds buzzing.

But that’s not all folks - we have a TON of stories on tap that we can’t wait to discuss with you all. Don’t be shy! Be sure to drop a comment and join the conversation.

The Sprint airs live at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day. Missed it? No worries! You can watch it here!

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: